iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,996 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,489,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Target stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.86. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

