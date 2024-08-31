iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $255.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $261.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

