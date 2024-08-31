iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,562 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

