iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,123,442 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,350,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,565,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

