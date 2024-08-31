iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,311 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 459,713 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after buying an additional 609,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.33 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.