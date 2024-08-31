iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,966 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $55,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,839.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $195.11. 1,811,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

