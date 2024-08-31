iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 753 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $343.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.