iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,252,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJNK. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK remained flat at $25.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

