iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,462 shares of company stock worth $776,608. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

