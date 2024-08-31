iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,790 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

