iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $14,986,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter valued at about $23,306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 449,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $93.31 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

