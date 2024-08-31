iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.51

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.61. iCAD shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 72,286 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 55.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iCAD by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

