IDE Group (LON:IDE) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.96). Approximately 379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

IDE Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.50.

About IDE Group

(Get Free Report)

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.