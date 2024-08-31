IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK remained flat at $20.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.