IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 186.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 236,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,471 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,294.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 646,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,084. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

