IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $6,334,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $161.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

