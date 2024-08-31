IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. 36,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,347. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $79.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

