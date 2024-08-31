IFG Advisory LLC Sells 120 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.72. 1,007,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,113. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

