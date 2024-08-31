IFG Advisory LLC Sells 13,943 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,943 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.34. 2,558,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

