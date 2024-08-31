IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

