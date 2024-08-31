IFG Advisory LLC Sells 507 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.98. 11,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,192. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $112.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

