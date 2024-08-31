Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ILKAY stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.06%.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

