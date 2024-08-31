Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Issues Earnings Results

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$28.83 million for the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 7.49%.
Imaflex Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of IFX stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37. Imaflex has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.
Imaflex Company Profile
