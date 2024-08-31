Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Issues Earnings Results

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$28.83 million for the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Imaflex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IFX stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37. Imaflex has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

