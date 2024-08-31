IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of IMAX worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

IMAX Price Performance

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,768. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $22.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

