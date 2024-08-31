IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,797.84

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,797.84 ($23.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,841 ($24.28). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,837 ($24.23), with a volume of 366,922 shares traded.

IMI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,801.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,798.59. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,887.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,989.69%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.