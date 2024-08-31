Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Up 2.4%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 62,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 217,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Independence Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

About Independence Gold

(Get Free Report)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.