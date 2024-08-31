Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 570 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veralto by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 334,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

