Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $41,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $147.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,871. The company has a market capitalization of $272.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.64. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.