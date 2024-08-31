Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 620,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

