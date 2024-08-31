Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $61,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,551.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. 1,382,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

