Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Illumina by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 952,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $171.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

