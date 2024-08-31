Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Upgraded by Singular Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Singular Research to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Information Services Group Stock Up 0.9%

III stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $170.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

