Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Information Services Group
Information Services Group Price Performance
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Information Services Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -900.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.