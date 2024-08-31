Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of III opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $170.33 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -900.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

