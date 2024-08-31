Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 92,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

