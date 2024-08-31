Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.10. 2,974,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

