Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $143,024,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.92. 594,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.61. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

