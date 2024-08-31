Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.24. The stock had a trading volume of 377,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.04. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

