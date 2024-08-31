Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. 1,309,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

