Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 15,764.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 157,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,413. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $228.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,095.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

