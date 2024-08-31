Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) is Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up about 3.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BAPR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. 8,219 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $246.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

