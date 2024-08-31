Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 0.6% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. 65,310 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $793.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

