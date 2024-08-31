Insider Buying: Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Insider Acquires A$14,998.50 in Stock

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Laing bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,998.50 ($10,134.12).
Ridley Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42.
Ridley Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ridley
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.