Insider Buying: Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Insider Buys £9,000 in Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,868.65).
Aimi Nasharuddin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 1,000,000 shares of Upland Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,582,487.14).
Upland Resources Stock Performance
Upland Resources stock opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. Upland Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.85.
About Upland Resources
Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Upland Resources
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.