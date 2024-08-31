Insider Buying: Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Insider Buys £9,000 in Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,868.65).

Aimi Nasharuddin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 1,000,000 shares of Upland Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,582,487.14).

Upland Resources Stock Performance

Upland Resources stock opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. Upland Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.85.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

