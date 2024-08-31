Insider Selling: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Sells 136,861 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 136,861 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,363,589.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.5 %

ADMA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,170. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 831.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 105,593 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 447,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

