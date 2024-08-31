Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $3,276,000.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

