Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $515,800.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,256,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

