Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $515,800.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,256,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Exelixis Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of EXEL stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.