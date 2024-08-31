Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Sells $7,195,500.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $243.67 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $146.65 and a 1 year high of $278.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.96 and its 200-day moving average is $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,775.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.