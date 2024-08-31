Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Chairman Sells $739,076.41 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mark Evan Jones sold 14,030 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,163,928.80.

On Monday, August 19th, Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,003,189.25.

On Friday, August 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84.

GSHD stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

