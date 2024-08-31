Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells 2,502 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $165.33 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

