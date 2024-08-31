Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $2,980,946.54 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $2,980,946.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $78,754,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64.

On Friday, August 23rd, Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $2,135,512.80.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,557,000 after buying an additional 661,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $14,755,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $2,416,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

